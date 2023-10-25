Ampere Primus on road price in Rajahumundry starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus on road price in Rajahumundry starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Rajahumundry for best offers.
Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Rajahumundry includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Rajahumundry, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Rajahumundry and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Rajahumundry.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price