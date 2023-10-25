Ampere Primus on road price in Nellore starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus on road price in Nellore starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Nellore for best offers.
Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Nellore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Nellore, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Nellore and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Nellore.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price