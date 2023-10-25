Ampere Primus on road price in Hooghly starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus on road price in Hooghly starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Hooghly for best offers.
Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Hooghly includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Hooghly, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Hooghly and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Hooghly.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price