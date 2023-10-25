Ampere Primus on road price in Erode starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus on road price in Erode starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Erode for best offers.
Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Erode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Erode, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Erode and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Erode.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price