Ampere Primus on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Bhubaneswar for best offers.
Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Bhubaneswar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price