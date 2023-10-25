Ampere Primus on road price in Bhiwani starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.

Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Bhiwani for best offers.
Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Bhiwani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bhiwani, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bhiwani and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bhiwani.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
