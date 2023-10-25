Ampere Primus on road price in Ahmednagar starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Ahmednagar for best offers.
Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Ahmednagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ahmednagar, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Ahmednagar and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Ahmednagar.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
