Magnus NeoPriceRangeSpecifications
Ampere Magnus Neo STD

93,468*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Magnus Neo STD

Magnus Neo STD Prices

The Magnus Neo STD, is priced at ₹93,468 (ex-showroom).

Magnus Neo STD Range

The Magnus Neo STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Magnus Neo STD Colours

The Magnus Neo STD is available in 5 colour options: Glossy Black, Metallic Red, Ocean Blue, Galactic Grey, Glacial White.

Magnus Neo STD Battery & Range

Magnus Neo STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Magnus Neo STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Enigma GT 450 Pro priced ₹86.9 Thousands.

Magnus Neo STD Specs & Features

The Magnus Neo STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Ampere Magnus Neo STD Price

Magnus Neo STD

₹ 93,468*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,999
RTO
1,500
Insurance
4,969
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,468
EMI@2,009/mo
Ampere Magnus Neo STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1915 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Height
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Additional Storage
22 L
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Metal
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
6.5s
Range
85-95 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
2.4 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 Battery
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual Shock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 degree
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Drive Mode - Low | High | Reverse, Seat length - 712 mm, Reverse Speed - 3 kmph
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.3 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP
Ampere Magnus Neo STD EMI
EMI1,808 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,121
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,121
Interest Amount
24,364
Payable Amount
1,08,485

Ampere Magnus Neo Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Magnus NeovsMagnus G Max
Enigma GT 450 Pro

Enigma GT 450 Pro

86,902Ex-Showroom
Magnus NeovsGT 450 Pro
Fidato Evtech Easy Go

Fidato Evtech Easy Go

86,315Ex-Showroom
Magnus NeovsEasy Go
Birla E-Smart

Birla E-Smart

71,780 - 1.04 LakhsEx-Showroom
Magnus NeovsE-Smart
GT Force Drive Pro

GT Force Drive Pro

85,999Ex-Showroom
Magnus NeovsDrive Pro

