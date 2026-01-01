The Magnus Neo STD, is priced at ₹93,468 (ex-showroom).
The Magnus Neo STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnus Neo STD is available in 5 colour options: Glossy Black, Metallic Red, Ocean Blue, Galactic Grey, Glacial White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Magnus Neo STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Enigma GT 450 Pro priced ₹86.9 Thousands.
The Magnus Neo STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.