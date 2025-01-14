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Ampere Magnus Neo Front Left View
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Ampere Magnus Neo Front Right View
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Ampere Magnus Neo Front View
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Ampere Magnus Neo Left View
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Ampere Magnus Neo Rear Left View
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Ampere Magnus Neo Headlight View
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Ampere Magnus Neo 10

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94,071*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Magnus Neo 10

Magnus Neo 10 Prices

The Magnus Neo 10, is priced at ₹94,071 (ex-showroom).

Magnus Neo 10 Range

The Magnus Neo 10 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Magnus Neo 10 Colours

The Magnus Neo 10 is available in 5 colour options: Glossy Black, Metallic Red, Ocean Blue, Galactic Grey, Glacial White.

Magnus Neo 10 Battery & Range

Magnus Neo 10 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Magnus Neo 10 include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹91.4 Thousands - 1.34 Lakhs and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Magnus Neo 10 Specs & Features

The Magnus Neo 10 has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Ampere Magnus Neo 10 Price

Magnus Neo 10

₹ 94,071*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
4,072
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,071
EMI@2,022/mo
Add to Compare
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Ampere Magnus Neo 10 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
158 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-10
Wheels Type
Steel

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
6.5s
Range
85 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
2.4 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 Battery
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Reverse Speed - 3 kmph, Charger - Off Board
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 hrs
Charging at Home
Yes
Ampere Magnus Neo 10 EMI
EMI1,820 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,663
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,663
Interest Amount
24,521
Payable Amount
1,09,184

Ampere Magnus Neo other Variants

Magnus Neo STD

₹ 93,468*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,999
RTO
1,500
Insurance
4,969
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,468
EMI@2,009/mo
Add to Compare
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Ampere Magnus Neo Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
+12
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus NeovsChetak
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus NeovsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus NeovsEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus NeovsEpluto 7G Max
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus NeovsOrbiter

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