The Magnus Neo 10, is priced at ₹94,071 (ex-showroom).
The Magnus Neo 10 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnus Neo 10 is available in 5 colour options: Glossy Black, Metallic Red, Ocean Blue, Galactic Grey, Glacial White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Magnus Neo 10 include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹91.4 Thousands - 1.34 Lakhs and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The Magnus Neo 10 has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.