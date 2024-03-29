Ampere Magnus LT on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 98,040. Visit your nearest Ampere Magnus LT on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 98,040. Visit your nearest Ampere Magnus LT dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Ampere Magnus LT on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ampere Magnus LT is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in New Delhi, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 97,800 in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Ampere Magnus LT STD ₹ 98,040