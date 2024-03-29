Ampere Magnus LT on road price in Durgapur starts from Rs. 98,010.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Magnus LT on road price in Durgapur starts from Rs. 98,010.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Magnus LT dealers and showrooms in Durgapur for best offers.
Ampere Magnus LT on road price breakup in Durgapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Magnus LT is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Durgapur, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 97,800 in Durgapur and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Durgapur.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Magnus LT STD ₹ 98,010
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price