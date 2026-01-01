The Magnus G Max STD, is priced at ₹99,160 (ex-showroom).
The Magnus G Max STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnus G Max STD is available in 3 colour options: Cinnamon Copper, Matcha Green, Monsoon Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Magnus G Max STD include the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X priced between ₹85 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the Tunwal Roma S priced ₹95 Thousands.
The Magnus G Max STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.