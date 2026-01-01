hamburger icon
Magnus G MaxPriceRangeSpecifications
Ampere Magnus G Max Front Left View
1/14
Ampere Magnus G Max Front View
2/14
Ampere Magnus G Max Left View
3/14
Ampere Magnus G Max Rear View
4/14
Ampere Magnus G Max Footspace View
5/14
Ampere Magnus G Max Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/14

Ampere Magnus G Max STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
99,160*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Magnus G Max STD

Magnus G Max STD Prices

The Magnus G Max STD, is priced at ₹99,160 (ex-showroom).

Magnus G Max STD Range

The Magnus G Max STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Magnus G Max STD Colours

The Magnus G Max STD is available in 3 colour options: Cinnamon Copper, Matcha Green, Monsoon Blue.

Magnus G Max STD Battery & Range

Magnus G Max STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Magnus G Max STD include the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X priced between ₹85 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the Tunwal Roma S priced ₹95 Thousands.

Magnus G Max STD Specs & Features

The Magnus G Max STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Ampere Magnus G Max STD Price

Magnus G Max STD

₹ 99,160*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,999
Insurance
4,161
On-Road Price in Delhi
99,160
EMI@2,131/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ampere Magnus G Max STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Additional Storage
33 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
142 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual rear shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Hydraulic telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
33 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes:- Eco | City | Reverse
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ampere Magnus G Max STD EMI
EMI1,918 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
89,244
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
89,244
Interest Amount
25,848
Payable Amount
1,15,092

Ampere Magnus G Max Alternatives

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X

iVOOMi Energy Jeet X

84,999 - 1.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus G MaxvsJeet X
Tunwal Roma S

Tunwal Roma S

95,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus G MaxvsRoma S
Stella Automobili Buzz

Stella Automobili Buzz

95,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus G MaxvsBuzz
Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus G MaxvsT3
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus

Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus

95,605Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus G MaxvsEasyGo Plus

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ampere Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Ampere Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details