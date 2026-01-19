The Magnus G Max IoT, is priced at ₹1.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Magnus G Max IoT offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Magnus G Max IoT is available in 3 colour options: Cinnamon Copper, Matcha Green, Monsoon Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Magnus G Max IoT include the E3 Trion priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs and the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.
The Magnus G Max IoT has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Beam Switch, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.