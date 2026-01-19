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Magnus G MaxPriceRangeSpecifications
Ampere Magnus G Max Front Left View
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Ampere Magnus G Max Left View
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Ampere Magnus G Max Footspace View
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Ampere Magnus G Max IoT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Magnus G Max IoT

Magnus G Max IoT Prices

The Magnus G Max IoT, is priced at ₹1.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Magnus G Max IoT Range

The Magnus G Max IoT offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Magnus G Max IoT Colours

The Magnus G Max IoT is available in 3 colour options: Cinnamon Copper, Matcha Green, Monsoon Blue.

Magnus G Max IoT Battery & Range

Magnus G Max IoT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Magnus G Max IoT include the E3 Trion priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs and the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.

Magnus G Max IoT Specs & Features

The Magnus G Max IoT has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Beam Switch, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.

Ampere Magnus G Max IoT Price

Magnus G Max IoT

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,429
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,428
EMI@2,460/mo
Add to Compare
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Ampere Magnus G Max IoT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1915 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Height
1260 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-12 Inch,Rear :-12 Inch
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Metal
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
142 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco,Power,Reverse
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
33 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Ampere Magnus G Max IoT EMI
EMI2,214 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,02,985
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,02,985
Interest Amount
29,828
Payable Amount
1,32,813

Ampere Magnus G Max other Variants

Magnus G Max STD

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,429
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,428
EMI@2,460/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ampere Magnus G Max Alternatives

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
+1
Magnus G MaxvsTrion
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Magnus G MaxvsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
+6
Magnus G MaxvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Magnus G MaxvsChetak
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Magnus G MaxvsQC1

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