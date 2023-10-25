Ampere Magnus EX on road price in Ichalkaranji starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
Ampere Magnus EX dealers and showrooms in Ichalkaranji for best offers.
Ampere Magnus EX on road price breakup in Ichalkaranji includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Magnus EX is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ichalkaranji, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ichalkaranji and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Ichalkaranji.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Magnus EX STD ₹ 1.09 Lakhs
