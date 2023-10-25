Ampere Magnus EX on road price in Dhule starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Magnus EX on road price in Dhule starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ampere Magnus EX dealers and showrooms in Dhule for best offers.
Ampere Magnus EX on road price breakup in Dhule includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ampere Magnus EX is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Dhule, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Dhule and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Dhule.
Variants On-Road Price Ampere Magnus EX STD ₹ 1.09 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price