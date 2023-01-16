Saved Articles
New Bikes
Amo Mobility
Jaunty-3W
60 V 27 Ah
Price
Specs & Features
EMI
₹75.50 Thousands
*On-Road Price
Delhi
₹ 75,499*
249 W
₹75,499
₹75,499
EMI@1,623/mo
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Load Capacity
230 kg
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
1780 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Height
1108 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm
Width
700 mm
Tyres and Brakes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Engine and Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC
Motor Power
249 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge
Chassis and Suspension
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Features and Safety
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18°
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch
Clock
Digital
Fast Charging
Yes
Display
Yes
Electricals
Battery Capacity
60 V 26 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W 60 V 27 Ah EMI
EMI
₹ 1,460 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
₹ 10,000
₹ 67,949
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
₹67,949
Interest Amount
₹19,680
Payable Amount
₹87,629
