HT Auto
HomeNew BikesAmo MobilityJauntyOn Road Price in Vaniyambadi

Amo Mobility Jaunty On Road Price in Vaniyambadi

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
56,620 - 86,999
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Amo Mobility Jaunty on Road Price in Delhi

Amo Mobility Jaunty on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 62,000. The on road price for Amo Mobility Jaunty top variant goes up to Rs. 82,000 in Delhi. The lowest price model is ...Read More

Amo Mobility Jaunty Variant Wise Price List

60 V 27 Ah La
₹ 61,999*On-Road Price
249 W
25 kmph
60-70 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,999
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Vaniyambadi)
61,999
EMI@1,333/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
60 V 34 Ah Li
₹ 86,999*On-Road Price
249 W
25 kmph
80-90 km/charge
View breakup
60 V 25 Ah Li
₹ 81,999*On-Road Price
249 W
25 kmph
60-70 km/charge
View breakup

Amo Mobility Jaunty Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
60 V 27 Ah La
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
230 kg
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
1780 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Height
1108 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC
Motor Power
249 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch
Clock
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 27 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA

Latest Bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 6503.49 - 3.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 2501.49 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V11.28 - 1.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350X
Zontes 350X3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350R
Zontes 350R3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-151.4 - 1.47 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 3501.87 - 2.18 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus60,310 - 69,760 Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V31.41 - 1.6 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike6 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Matter Electric Bike
Matter Electric Bike1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric
Suzuki Burgman Electric1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
KTM KTM Electric Scooter
KTM KTM Electric Scooter1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Bajaj Avenger 400
Bajaj Avenger 4001.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details