Amo Mobility Jaunty On Road Price in Kakatpur

56,620 - 86,999*
*On-Road Price
Jaunty on Road Price in Delhi

Amo Mobility Jaunty on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 62,000. The on road price for Amo Mobility Jaunty top variant goes up to Rs. 82,000 in Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Amo Mobility Jaunty 60 V 27 Ah La₹ 62,000
Amo Mobility Jaunty 60 V 34 Ah Li₹ 87,000
Amo Mobility Jaunty 60 V 25 Ah Li₹ 82,000
...Read More

Amo Mobility Jaunty Variant Wise Price List

60 V 27 Ah La
₹ 61,999*On-Road Price
249 W
25 kmph
60-70 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,999
On-Road Price in Bhubaneswar
(Price not available in Kakatpur)
61,999
EMI@1,333/mo
60 V 34 Ah Li
₹ 86,999*On-Road Price
249 W
25 kmph
80-90 km/charge
60 V 25 Ah Li
₹ 81,999*On-Road Price
249 W
25 kmph
60-70 km/charge
