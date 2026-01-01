The Jaunty 60 V 32 Ah Li, is priced at ₹93,991 (ex-showroom).
The Jaunty 60 V 32 Ah Li offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Jaunty 60 V 32 Ah Li is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Jaunty 60 V 32 Ah Li include the Vida VX2 priced between ₹44.99 Thousands - 1.02 Lakhs and the Sokudo Pace priced ₹74 Thousands.
The Jaunty 60 V 32 Ah Li has Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.