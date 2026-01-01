hamburger icon
JauntyPriceRangeSpecifications
Amo Mobility Jaunty Front Left View
1/9
Amo Mobility Jaunty Front Tyre View
2/9
Amo Mobility Jaunty Handle Bar View
3/9
Amo Mobility Jaunty Headlight View
4/9
Amo Mobility Jaunty Rear Tyre View
5/9
Amo Mobility Jaunty Seat View
View all Images
6/9

Amo Mobility Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
66,451*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La

Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La Prices

The Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La, is priced at ₹66,451 (ex-showroom).

Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La Range

The Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La Colours

The Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.

Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La Battery & Range

Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La include the Vida VX2 priced between ₹44.99 Thousands - 1.02 Lakhs and the Sokudo Pace priced ₹74 Thousands.

Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La Specs & Features

The Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La has Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Amo Mobility Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La Price

Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La

₹ 66,451*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,964
Insurance
3,487
On-Road Price in Delhi
66,451
EMI@1,428/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Amo Mobility Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1780 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Height
1108 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
249 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
1 Year
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Amo Mobility Jaunty 60 V 26 Ah La EMI
EMI1,285 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
59,805
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
59,805
Interest Amount
17,322
Payable Amount
77,127

Amo Mobility Jaunty other Variants

Jaunty 60 V 32 Ah Li

₹ 93,991*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,064
Insurance
3,927
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,991
EMI@2,020/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Amo Mobility Jaunty Alternatives

Vida VX2

Vida VX2

44,990 - 1.02 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JauntyvsVX2
Sokudo Pace

Sokudo Pace

73,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JauntyvsPace
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE

74,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JauntyvsONE
Hayasa Daksha

Hayasa Daksha

74,050Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JauntyvsDaksha
Seeka Vatsal250

Seeka Vatsal250

72,910Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JauntyvsVatsal250
Tunwal Lithino Li

Tunwal Lithino Li

74,990Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JauntyvsLithino Li

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Amo Mobility Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Amo Mobility Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details