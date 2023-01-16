HT Auto
Amo Mobility Inspirer On Road Price in Samrala

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
47,149 - 77,999
*On-Road Price
Amo Mobility Inspirer on Road Price in Delhi

Amo Mobility Inspirer on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 53,000. The on road price for Amo Mobility Inspirer top variant goes up to Rs. 78,000 in Delhi.

Amo Mobility Inspirer Variant Wise Price List

60 V 27 Ah La
₹ 52,999*On-Road Price
249 W
25 kmph
60-70 km/charge
52,999
On-Road Price in Samrala
52,999
EMI@1,139/mo
60 V 25 Ah Li
₹ 72,999*On-Road Price
249 W
25 kmph
60-70 km/charge
60 V 34 Ah Li
₹ 77,999*On-Road Price
249 W
25 kmph
80-90 km/charge
Amo Mobility Inspirer Specifications and Features

60 V 27 Ah La
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
230 kg
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
1960 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Height
700 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC
Motor Power
249 W
Range
60-70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18°
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch
Clock
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 27 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA

