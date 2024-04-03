HT Auto
Amo Mobility Feisty EV On Road Price in Panipat

Amo Mobility Feisty EV Left View
Amo Mobility Feisty EV Headlight View
Amo Mobility Feisty EV Footspace View
Amo Mobility Feisty EV Tyre View
68,000* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Panipat
Feisty EV Price in Panipat

Amo Mobility Feisty EV on road price in Panipat starts from Rs. 71,570. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Amo Mobility Feisty EV STD₹ 71,570
...Read More

Amo Mobility Feisty EV Variant Wise Price List in Panipat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 71,569*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,000
Insurance
3,569
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Panipat)
71,569
