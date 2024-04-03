Amo Mobility Brisk on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 69,540. Visit your nearest Amo Mobility Brisk on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 69,540. Visit your nearest Amo Mobility Brisk dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Amo Mobility Brisk on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Amo Mobility Brisk is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Surat, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Surat and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Amo Mobility Brisk STD ₹ 69,540