Amo Mobility Brisk Right Side View
View all Images

AMO MOBILITY Brisk

Launched in Nov 2023

₹62,913**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Brisk Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 26.14 kmph

Brisk: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 84.32 km

Brisk: 87.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.65 hrs

Brisk: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.69 kwh

Brisk: 1.92 kwh

Amo Mobility Brisk
Okinawa R30
Amo Mobility Brisk Variants
Amo Mobility Brisk price starts at ₹ 62,913 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹62,913*
25 kmph
75 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Amo Mobility Brisk Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Amo Mobility Brisk Images

6 images
View All Brisk Images

Amo Mobility Brisk Colours

Amo Mobility Brisk is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red
White

Amo Mobility Brisk Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.92 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range75-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6 Hours
View all Brisk specs and features

Amo Mobility Brisk comparison with similar bikes

Amo Mobility Brisk
Okinawa R30
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
EeVe Ahava
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
YObykes Yo Edge DX
Zelio Gracy i
Benling India Kriti
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lectrix SX25
Hayasa Nirbhar
₹62,913*
₹61,998*
₹69,999*
₹62,499*
₹62,180*
₹62,000*
₹56,825*
₹64,151*
₹49,731*
₹54,999*
₹65,550*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
10 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Range
75-100 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
75-100 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
80 km
Range
60 km
Range
180 km
Range
60 km
Range
90 km
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
230 W
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Kerb Weight
98 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
66 kg
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Amo Mobility Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Laxmi Electronic Bikes
Kh No. 144/22, Ground Floor,Qutab,Garh Road,New Delhi,North West Delhi,Delhi 110081
+91 - 7827981071
AMO MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
U-505 2 PUSTA NEW USMANPUR NEAR WINE SHOP, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9818525811
Friends Auto
U-505 2 PUSTA NEW USMANPUR NEAR WINE SHOP, Delhi 110031
Pushpak Smart Rides
Sant Nagar Marg, Conductor Colony,Extension Colony,Burari,Delhi 110084
Mohan Motors
Khasra No. 63, 1/2 Main Data Road,Near Indian Oil Petrol Pump,Mitraon,Najafgarh,Delhi 110043
See All Amo Mobility Dealers in Delhi

Popular Amo Mobility Bikes

View all Amo Mobility Bikes

Amo Mobility Brisk EMI

STD
25 kmph | 75-100 km
₹ 62,913*
STD
25 kmph | 75-100 km
₹62,913*
EMI ₹1034.91/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Scooterss
Scooters Under 70000
