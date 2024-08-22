Launched in Nov 2023
Category Average: 26.14 kmph
Brisk: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 84.32 km
Brisk: 87.5 km
Category Average: 5.65 hrs
Brisk: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.69 kwh
Brisk: 1.92 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|75-100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
Amo Mobility Brisk
₹62,913*
₹61,998*
₹69,999*
₹62,499*
₹62,180*
₹62,000*
₹56,825*
₹64,151*
₹49,731*
₹54,999*
₹65,550*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
10 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Range
75-100 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
75-100 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
80 km
Range
60 km
Range
180 km
Range
60 km
Range
90 km
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
230 W
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Kerb Weight
98 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
66 kg
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Popular Amo Mobility Bikes
