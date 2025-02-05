What is the on-road price of Aftek Motors Etwo in Jaipur? The on-road price of Aftek Motors Etwo STD in Jaipur is Rs. 86,812, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Aftek Motors Etwo in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aftek Motors Etwo in Jaipur is Rs. 1,760.