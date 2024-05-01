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AFTEK MOTORS Etwo Blue Colour

₹59,990*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1216
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Etwo Blue Colour

Blue
Blue

Explore Color Options For Etwo Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
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EeVe Wind

59,999
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Evolet Pony

Evolet Pony

59,999
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Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 Onwards
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BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV

59,900
+2
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Sokudo Dhansu

Sokudo Dhansu

59,889
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Aftek Motors Etwo Images

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