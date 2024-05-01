Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
Commercial Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Find New Trucks
Find New Buses
Find New Three Wheelers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
MG Hector
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra XEV 9e
Mahindra Bolero
Tata Sierra 2026
Etwo
Price
Specs & Features
Range
Colours
Images
Alternatives
AFTEK MOTORS
Etwo Blue Colour
₹59,990*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
EMIs starting from ₹1216
Check EMI offers
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers
Etwo Blue Colour
Blue
Explore Color Options For Etwo Alternatives
Joy e-bike Wolf
₹
54,999 - 65,099
Check Offers
Wolf Colours
EeVe Wind
₹
59,999
Check Offers
Wind Colours
Evolet Pony
₹
59,999
Check Offers
Pony Colours
Ampere Reo
₹
59,900 Onwards
Check Offers
Reo Colours
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
₹
59,900
+2
Check Offers
LoEV Colours
Sokudo Dhansu
₹
59,889
Check Offers
Dhansu Colours
Aftek Motors Etwo Images
6 images
View All
Etwo Images
Popular Aftek Motors Bikes
Popular
Aftek Motors Eone
₹
79,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Aftek Motors Elmo
₹
1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View all
Aftek Motors Bikes
Explore Other Options
Scooters Bikes
Scooters Under 60000
Home
New Bikes
Aftek Motors Bikes
Aftek Motors Etwo Colours