What is the on-road price of Aftek Motors Eone in Pune? The on-road price of Aftek Motors Eone STD in Pune is Rs. 90,877, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Aftek Motors Eone in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aftek Motors Eone in Pune is Rs. 1,843.