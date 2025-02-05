HT Auto

Aftek Motors Elmo On Road Price in Surat

Aftek Motors Elmo Left View
Aftek Motors Elmo Right View
Aftek Motors Elmo Seat View
Aftek Motors Elmo Disk Beak View
Aftek Motors Elmo Footspace View
Aftek Motors Elmo Front Tyre View
1.4 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Elmo Price in Surat

Aftek Motors Elmo on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.48 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aftek Motors Elmo STD₹ 1.48 Lakhs
...Read More

Aftek Motors Elmo Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
140 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,000
Insurance
7,572
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
1,47,572
EMI@3,172/mo
    News

    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure arrives with a completely new look and feel and is now purpose-built for touring and off-roading
    New-gen KTM 390 Adventure launched in India, prices start at 2.91 lakh
    5 Feb 2025
    The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant. Metallic Grey is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,98,300, while the carbon option costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,08,300. The bike maintains its 155 cc engine with 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque.
    Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark. Check details
    4 Feb 2025
    The Yamaha R3 has received a price cut that makes it more competitive within its segment. At the same time, it is not the most well-equipped sports bike that you can get at its price point.
    Thinking of Yamaha YZF-R3 alternatives? You can buy these five rival sports bikes
    4 Feb 2025
    The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 gets a major boost in power and torque figures with 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
    2025 Hero XPulse 210: Base or Top? Which variant will you pick
    3 Feb 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure S and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will compete in the adventure motorcycle segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, with each offering distinct advantages to the riders.
    KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
    3 Feb 2025
    Videos

    TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
    E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
    TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
    19 Jan 2025
    Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
    18 Jan 2025
    Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
    17 Jan 2025
    The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2025
    E Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first ever electric car, debuts at Auto Expo 2025
    17 Jan 2025
    Aftek Motors Elmo FAQs

    The on-road price of Aftek Motors Elmo STD in Surat is Rs. 1.48 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aftek Motors Elmo in Surat is Rs. 2,992.
    The insurance charges for Aftek Motors Elmo STD in Surat are Rs. 7,572, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

