What is the on-road price of Aftek Motors Elmo in Surat? The on-road price of Aftek Motors Elmo STD in Surat is Rs. 1.48 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Aftek Motors Elmo in Surat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aftek Motors Elmo in Surat is Rs. 2,992.