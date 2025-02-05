Aftek Motors Elmo on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.48 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aftek Motors Elmo dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Aftek Motors Elmo on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aftek Motors Elmo is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Jaipur, Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Jaipur and Honda Activa E starting at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Aftek Motors Elmo STD ₹ 1.48 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
