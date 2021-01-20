Top Adventure Tourer Bikes Between 3 To 5 Lakhs in India: Price and Specs

Select Type Adventure Tourer Bikes Cafe Racer Commuter Cycles Dirt Bike Electric Moped Sports Bike Sports Naked Sports Tourer Super Bikes Tourer Select Budget 25-50k 50-70k 70k-1 Lakhs 1-3 Lakhs 3-5 Lakhs Above 5 Lakhs 390 Adventure ₹ 3.04 Lakhs* Onwards View Details G 310 Gs ₹ 3.49 Lakhs* Onwards View Details 650mt ₹ 4.99 Lakhs* Onwards View Details Versys X 300 ₹ 4.69 Lakhs* Onwards View Details 490 Adventure ₹ 4 Lakhs* Onwards View Details