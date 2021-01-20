Home > Top Adventure Tourer >Best Bikes Between 1-3-lakhs

Top Adventure Tourer Bikes Between 1 To 3 Lakhs in India: Price and Specs

250 Adventure

250 Adventure

₹ 2.5 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Trk 251

Trk 251

₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Xpulse 200

Xpulse 200

₹ 1.11 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
450 Adv

450 Adv

₹ 2.2 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details

New Bikes in India

Royal Enfield meteor

Royal Enfield meteor

₹ 1.75 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Hero Xtreme 200s

Hero Xtreme 200s

₹ 1 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Honda Hornet 20

Honda Hornet 20

₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Honda Cb300r

Honda Cb300r

₹ 2.41 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Bmw G 310 Gs

Bmw G 310 Gs

₹ 3.49 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Bmw G 310 R

Bmw G 310 R

₹ 2.99 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Bmw R 18

Bmw R 18

₹ 18.9 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Ducati Multistrada 950

Ducati Multistrada 950

₹ 12.84 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Ktm 250 Adventure

Ktm 250 Adventure

₹ 2.5 Lakhs*Onwards
View Details
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue