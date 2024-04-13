ADMS TTX on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.19 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS TTX on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.19 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS TTX dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. ADMS TTX on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the ADMS TTX is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Chennai, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Chennai and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price ADMS TTX STD ₹ 1.19 Lakhs