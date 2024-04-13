ADMS Rame on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS Rame on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS Rame dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. ADMS Rame on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the ADMS Rame is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price ADMS Rame STD ₹ 1.30 Lakhs