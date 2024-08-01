HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MantraPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
ADMS Mantra Left Side View

ADMS Mantra

Launched in May 2023

Review & Win ₹2000
₹98,000**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Mantra Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 54.05 kmph

Mantra: 60.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 106.14 km

Mantra: 80.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.5 hrs

Mantra: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.91 kwh

Mantra: 1.25 kwh

View all Mantra Specs and Features

About ADMS Mantra

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Mantra.
VS
ADMS Mantra
Jitendra JMT 1000HS
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left Side View
Tap here to expand
ADMS Mantra Variants
ADMS Mantra price starts at ₹ 98,000 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹98,000*
60 kmph
60 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 1.25 kWh
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

ADMS Mantra Images

1 images
View All Mantra Images

ADMS Mantra Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.25 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range60-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-8 Hours
View all Mantra specs and features

ADMS Mantra comparison with similar bikes

ADMS Mantra
Jitendra JMT 1000HS
ADMS Maevel
Enigma Crink V1
Evtric Ride
Fujiyama Ozone
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
Enigma Ambier N8
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
Flycon T3
Stella Automobili Buzz
₹98,000*
Check Offers
₹97,224*
Check Offers
₹97,000*
Check Offers
₹96,835*
Check Offers
₹94,733*
Check Offers
₹99,918*
Check Offers
₹99,999*
Check Offers
₹95,000*
Check Offers
₹95,605*
Check Offers
₹89,999*
Check Offers
₹95,000*
Check Offers
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Range
60-100 km
Range
80 km
Range
70-100 km
Range
120 km
Range
100 km
Range
140 km
Range
65-80 km
Range
200 km
Range
80-110 km
Range
140-180 Km
Range
90 km
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
3700 W
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2000 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingMantra vs JMT 1000HSMantra vs MaevelMantra vs Crink V1Mantra vs RideMantra vs OzoneMantra vs LXS G 2.0Mantra vs Ambier N8Mantra vs EasyGo PlusMantra vs T3Mantra vs Buzz
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular ADMS Bikes

View all ADMS Bikes

ADMS Mantra EMI

Select Variant:
STD
60 kmph | 60-100 km
₹ 98,000*
Select Variant
STD
60 kmph | 60-100 km
₹98,000*
EMI ₹1590.67/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 1 Lakhs
Cars & BikesNew BikesADMS BikesADMS Mantra