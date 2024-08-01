Launched in May 2023
Category Average: 54.05 kmph
Mantra: 60.0 kmph
Category Average: 106.14 km
Mantra: 80.0 km
Category Average: 4.5 hrs
Mantra: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.91 kwh
Mantra: 1.25 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|60-100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours
ADMS Mantra
₹98,000*
₹97,224*
₹97,000*
₹96,835*
₹94,733*
₹99,918*
₹99,999*
₹95,000*
₹95,605*
₹89,999*
₹95,000*
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Charging Time
3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Range
60-100 km
Range
80 km
Range
70-100 km
Range
120 km
Range
100 km
Range
140 km
Range
65-80 km
Range
200 km
Range
80-110 km
Range
140-180 Km
Range
90 km
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
3700 W
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2000 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Mantra vs JMT 1000HS
|Mantra vs Maevel
|Mantra vs Crink V1
|Mantra vs Ride
|Mantra vs Ozone
|Mantra vs LXS G 2.0
|Mantra vs Ambier N8
|Mantra vs EasyGo Plus
|Mantra vs T3
|Mantra vs Buzz
Popular ADMS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price