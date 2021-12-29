ADMS GTR on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 83,560. Visit your nearest ADMS GTR on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 83,560. Visit your nearest ADMS GTR dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. ADMS GTR on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the ADMS GTR is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Bengaluru, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price ADMS GTR STD ₹ 83,560