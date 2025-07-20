Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > MOTOVOLT Bike > M7 > Bike Offers in Faridabad
MOTOVOLT M7 Bike Discount Offers in Faridabad
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers in Faridabad
Jawa 42
Bring Home Jawa 42 MY2024 and Get Complimentary Accessories …
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels & 17 more..
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Voyager Red Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹ 1.75 Lakhs
Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹ 1.75 Lakhs
Odyssey Black Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹ 1.75 Lakhs
Vega White Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Voyager Red Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Asteroid Grey Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Odyssey Black Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Nebula Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Orion Red Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Sirius White Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
₹ 1.89 Lakhs
All Star Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Infinity Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Starship Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Cosmic Carbon Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Cosmic Rock Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Fj
Bring Home Jawa All Modal and Get inclusive 4 Years / 50,000…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke & 4 more..
Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte
₹ 2.1 Lakhs
Dual Channel Cosmo Blue Matte
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Dual Channel Mystique Copper
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad
₹ 2.2 Lakhs
Jawa 350
Bring Home Jawa All Modal and Get inclusive 4 Years / 50,000…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD Spoke Wheel & 4 more..
STD Spoke Wheel
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Legacy Edition
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
STD Alloy Wheel
₹ 2.11 Lakhs
Chrome Spoke Wheel
₹ 2.17 Lakhs
Chrome Alloy Wheel
₹ 2.29 Lakhs
Jawa Perak
Bring Home Jawa All Modal and Get inclusive 4 Years / 50,000…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 2.4 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Bobber
Bring Home Jawa All Modal and Get inclusive 4 Years / 50,000…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel & 4 more..
Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel
₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Black Mirror
₹ 2.29 Lakhs
Red Sheen
₹ 2.29 Lakhs
Jawa 350
Bring Home Jawa 350 MY2024 and Get Legacy Accessories Pack w…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD Spoke Wheel & 4 more..
STD Spoke Wheel
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Legacy Edition
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
STD Alloy Wheel
₹ 2.11 Lakhs
Chrome Spoke Wheel
₹ 2.17 Lakhs
Chrome Alloy Wheel
₹ 2.29 Lakhs
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure
Bring Home Yezdi All Modal and Get inclusive 4 Years / 50,00…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Forest Green & 9 more..
Forest Green
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Magnite Maroon
₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Tornado Black
₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Ocean Blue
₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Desert Khaki
₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Wolf Grey
₹ 2.21 Lakhs
Tornado Black THL
₹ 2.22 Lakhs
Glacier White
₹ 2.25 Lakhs
Wolf Grey THL
₹ 2.27 Lakhs
Glacier White THL
₹ 2.27 Lakhs
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Bring Home Yezdi All Modal and Get inclusive 4 Years / 50,00…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Smoke Grey Inferno Red Glacial White & 4 more..
Smoke Grey Inferno Red Glacial White
₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Steel Blue
₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Hunter Green
₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Gallant Grey
₹ 2.1 Lakhs
Sin Silver
₹ 2.13 Lakhs
BSA Gold Star 650
Bring Home BSA Gold Star MY2024 and Get Complimentary Access…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Insignia Red and Highland Green & 3 more..
Insignia Red and Highland Green
₹ 3 Lakhs
Midnight Black and Dawn Silver
₹ 3.12 Lakhs
Shadow Black
₹ 3.16 Lakhs
Legacy Edition
₹ 3.35 Lakhs
BSA Gold Star 650
Bring Home BSA All Modal and Get inclusive 4 Years / 50,000 …
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Insignia Red and Highland Green & 3 more..
Insignia Red and Highland Green
₹ 3 Lakhs
Midnight Black and Dawn Silver
₹ 3.12 Lakhs
Shadow Black
₹ 3.16 Lakhs
Legacy Edition
₹ 3.35 Lakhs
Ather Energy Rizta
Bring Home Ather Rizta and Get Cash Discount of Rs. 3,500 + …
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on S Mono & 7 more..
S Mono
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
S Super Matte
₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Z Mono 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Z Duo 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.34 Lakhs
Z Mono 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Z Duo 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.54 Lakhs
BGauss Ruv 350
Bring Home BGauss RUV 350 Max and Get Free Insurance Worth o…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Max
Max
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
BGauss Ruv 350
Bring Home BGauss RUV 350i EX and Get Free Insurance Worth o…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on I EX
I EX
₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Honda Unicorn
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Disc
Disc
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Honda Sp 125
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Disc & 1 more..
Disc
₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Disc
₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Honda Shine 100
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 68,767
Honda Livo
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Drum & 1 more..
Drum
₹ 81,651
Disc
₹ 85,651
Honda Dio 125
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD & 3 more..
STD
₹ 86,851
DLX
₹ 86,878
Smart
₹ 93,750
H Smart
₹ 93,778
Honda Activa 6g
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD & 2 more..
STD
₹ 78,684
DLX
₹ 81,184
H Smart
₹ 84,685
Honda Hornet 2.0
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.43 Lakhs
Honda Shine
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Drum OBD2 & 1 more..
Drum OBD2
₹ 85,021
Disc OBD2
₹ 89,772
Honda Activa 125
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Disc & 2 more..
Disc
₹ 89,430
DLX
₹ 95,702
H Smart
₹ 99,674
Honda Sp160
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Single Disc & 3 more..
Single Disc
₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Dual Disc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Double Disc (OBD 2B)
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Single Disc (OBD 2B)
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Honda Cb350
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on DLX & 1 more..
DLX
₹ 2 Lakhs
DLX Pro
₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Honda Dio
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD & 4 more..
STD
₹ 74,958
DLX
₹ 86,312
Smart (non OBD 2B)
₹ 78,162
DLX (non OBD 2B)
₹ 80,842
STD (non OBD 2B)
₹ 81,341
Honda Hness Cb350
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on DLX & 3 more..
DLX
₹ 2.1 Lakhs
DLX Pro
₹ 2.13 Lakhs
Pro Chrome
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Legacy Edition
₹ 2.16 Lakhs
EMotorad X2
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 27,999
EMotorad X1
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD & 1 more..
STD
₹ 24,999
Limited Edition
₹ 27,999
EMotorad X3
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 34,999
EMotorad Doodle
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on V2 & 1 more..
V2
₹ 49,000
V3
₹ 52,999
EMotorad Legend 07
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on MSD Edition
MSD Edition
₹ 29,999
EMotorad Emx
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on STD & 1 more..
STD
₹ 54,999
Plus
₹ 54,999
EMotorad T-rex-air
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on 27.5 & 1 more..
27.5
₹ 34,999
29
₹ 34,999
Yamaha Rayzr 125
Bring Home Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally and Get …
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Hybrid Street Rally
Hybrid Street Rally
₹ 99,970
Yamaha Rayzr 125
Bring Home Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid and Get Savings up to…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Hybrid Drum & 2 more..
Hybrid Drum
₹ 86,430
Hybrid Disc
₹ 93,430
Hybrid DLX Disc
₹ 94,430
Locate Motovolt Dealers in Faridabad
No Motovolt Dealers Found in Faridabad
