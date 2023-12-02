Home > New Cars > Car Offers > MG Car > Car Offers in Kanpur
MG Car Discount Offers in Kanpur
MG Astor
On MG Astor :-Benefits up to Rs. 175,000 OR Festive Benefits…
Applicable on super15mt & 6 more..
super15mt
super15cvt
smart15mt
sharp15mt
smart15cvt
sharp15cvt
smart13turboat
MG Comet Ev
On MG Comet :-Corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 + Loyalty benefi…
Applicable on Pace & 2 more..
Pace
₹ 7.98 Lakhs
Play
₹ 9.28 Lakhs
Plush
₹ 9.98 Lakhs
MG Gloster
On MG Gloster :-Benefits up to Rs. 100,000 OR Festive Benefi…
Applicable on sharp7str20turbo2wd & 4 more..
sharp7str20turbo2wd
savvy6str20turbo2wd
savvy7str20turbo2wd
savvy6str20twinturbo4wd
savvy7str20twinturbo4wd
MG Hector
On MG Hector :-Special Pricing Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 50,0…
Applicable on style15turbomt & 9 more..
style15turbomt
smart15turbomt
smartpro15turbomt
smart15petrolturbocvt
smart20turbodiesel
sharppro15turbomt
smartpro20turbodiesel
sharppro15petrolturbocvt
sharppro20turbodiesel
savvypro15turbocvt
MG Zs Ev
On MG ZS EV :-Special Pricing Festive benefit of Rs.. 50,000…
Applicable on Excite & 1 more..
Excite
₹ 21 Lakhs
Exclusive
₹ 24.18 Lakhs
Mg Kanpur
15/63, Civil Lines, Rudra House, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh 208001
Mg Kanpur
Kanpur Jhansi Road, Digara, Near Society Trucking Bharat Benz, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh 208001View More
