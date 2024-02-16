Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Merico Electric Bike > Merico Speedstar > Bike Offers in Shimla
Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Bike Discount Offers in Shimla
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers in Shimla
Ola Electric S1 X
Bring Home S1 X+ and Get (₹20,000 off on S1 X+ : now priced …
Available in Shimla
Applicable on 2kWh & 2 more..
2kWh
₹ 89,999
3kWh
₹ 99,999
Plus
₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Revolt Motors Rv400 Brz
Get Total Saving Upto Rs. 31,200 On Revolt 400 BRZ Including…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Jitendra Jmt 1000hs 26
Bring Home Jitendra Ev JMT 1000 HS 26 and Get Discount up to…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 89,000
Jitendra Jmt 1000hs
Bring Home Jitendra Ev JMT 1000 HS and Get Discount up to Rs…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 97,224
Jitendra Jmt 1000 3k
Bring Home Jitendra Ev JMT 1000 3k and Get Discount up to Rs…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Vida V1
Bring Home Vida V1 Pro and Get Benefit up to Rs. 34,000. *T&…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Pro
Pro
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Revolt Motors Rv400
Bring Home Revolt RV 400 and Get Total Benefit up to Rs. 16,…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Cricket Special Edition & 1 more..
Cricket Special Edition
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
STD
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
