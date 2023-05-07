Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Maruti Suzuki Car > Wagon R [2019-2022] > Car Offers in Kolhapur
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Car Discount Offers in Kolhapur
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Kolhapur
Nissan Magnite
On Nissan Magnite :- Cash Discou…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XE & 18 more..
XE
₹ 4.99 Lakhs
XL
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
XV
₹ 6.68 Lakhs
XV Dual Tone
₹ 7.15 Lakhs
XL Turbo
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
XV Premium
₹ 7.55 Lakhs
XV Premium Dual Tone
₹ 7.84 Lakhs
XV Turbo
₹ 7.68 Lakhs
XV Turbo Dual Tone
₹ 8.25 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo (O)
₹ 8.85 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo
₹ 8.45 Lakhs
XV Turbo CVT
₹ 8.58 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo (O) Dual Tone
₹ 8.99 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo Dual Tone
₹ 9.05 Lakhs
XV Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O)
₹ 9.75 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O) Dual Tone
₹ 9.89 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.9 Lakhs
Renault Kiger
On Renault Kiger:- Only Loyalty Benefits Applicable T&C's Ap…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on RXE MT
RXE MT
₹ 5.45 Lakhs
Renault Kiger
On Renault Kiger:- Cash Discount upto Rs. 10,000 ON Select V…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on RXT Turbo CVT & 16 more..
RXT Turbo CVT
₹ 8.6 Lakhs
RXZ Turbo CVT
₹ 9.55 Lakhs
RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.75 Lakhs
RXT (O) MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.57 Lakhs
RXT Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 8.8 Lakhs
RXZ MT
₹ 7.69 Lakhs
RXT (O) MT
₹ 7.37 Lakhs
RXZ MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.89 Lakhs
RXT MT
₹ 6.8 Lakhs
RXT (O) AMT
₹ 7.87 Lakhs
RXZ AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.39 Lakhs
RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.07 Lakhs
RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹ 8.99 Lakhs
RXT AMT
₹ 7.3 Lakhs
RXZ AMT
₹ 8.19 Lakhs
RXL MT
₹ 6.32 Lakhs
RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT
₹ 8.79 Lakhs
Tata Tigor
On Tata tigor :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.15,000 + Get Exch…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XE & 5 more..
XE
₹ 5.39 Lakhs
XM
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
XZ
₹ 6.4 Lakhs
XMA
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
XZ Plus
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
XZA Plus
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Tata Tigor
On Tata tigor :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.20,000 + Get Exch…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XZ CNG & 2 more..
XZ CNG
₹ 7.7 Lakhs
XZ Plus CNG
₹ 8.3 Lakhs
XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG
₹ 8.42 Lakhs
Tata Altroz
On Tata altroz :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.10,000 + Get Exc…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XE Petrol & 8 more..
XE Petrol
₹ 5.44 Lakhs
XT Petrol
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
XZ Petrol
₹ 7.59 Lakhs
XZ Plus Petrol
₹ 8.41 Lakhs
XZ i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 8.46 Lakhs
XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 8.72 Lakhs
XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition
₹ 8.71 Lakhs
XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 9.06 Lakhs
XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition
₹ 9.36 Lakhs
Tata Altroz
On Tata altroz :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.15,000 + Get Exc…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XE Rhytm Diesel & 4 more..
XE Rhytm Diesel
₹ 7.27 Lakhs
XM Plus Diesel
₹ 7.95 Lakhs
XT Diesel
₹ 8.19 Lakhs
XZ Diesel
₹ 8.79 Lakhs
xzplusdiese
Sai Services
Shivaji Udyamnagar, Near Parvati Multiplex,kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416001
Sai Service Nexa
Old Pune Bangalore Road, Hotel Opal Building,kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416005
Sai Service
Plot No S-6, Midc Shiroli,nh-4,opp.menon Pistons Ltd.,kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416122View More
Kr Motors
216/5, Besides Konduskar Petrol Pump,a/p Gokul Shirgaon,karveer,kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416234View More
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending CarsSee All
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Hyundai Verna
₹ 10.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 19.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra XUV700
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.53 Lakhs*Onwards