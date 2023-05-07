Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Maruti Suzuki Car > Wagon R [2019-2022] > Car Offers in Kolhapur

Check latest offers on your car

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Car Discount Offers in Kolhapur

Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.

We have Offers available on following models in Kolhapur

Nissan Magnite
On Nissan Magnite :- Cash Discou…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XE & 18 more..
XE
₹ 4.99 Lakhs
XL
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
XV
₹ 6.68 Lakhs
XV Dual Tone
₹ 7.15 Lakhs
XL Turbo
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
XV Premium
₹ 7.55 Lakhs
XV Premium Dual Tone
₹ 7.84 Lakhs
XV Turbo
₹ 7.68 Lakhs
XV Turbo Dual Tone
₹ 8.25 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo (O)
₹ 8.85 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo
₹ 8.45 Lakhs
XV Turbo CVT
₹ 8.58 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo (O) Dual Tone
₹ 8.99 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo Dual Tone
₹ 9.05 Lakhs
XV Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O)
₹ 9.75 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O) Dual Tone
₹ 9.89 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.9 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Renault Kiger
On Renault Kiger:- Only Loyalty Benefits Applicable T&C's Ap…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on RXE MT
RXE MT
₹ 5.45 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Renault Kiger
On Renault Kiger:- Cash Discount upto Rs. 10,000 ON Select V…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on RXT Turbo CVT & 16 more..
RXT Turbo CVT
₹ 8.6 Lakhs
RXZ Turbo CVT
₹ 9.55 Lakhs
RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.75 Lakhs
RXT (O) MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.57 Lakhs
RXT Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 8.8 Lakhs
RXZ MT
₹ 7.69 Lakhs
RXT (O) MT
₹ 7.37 Lakhs
RXZ MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.89 Lakhs
RXT MT
₹ 6.8 Lakhs
RXT (O) AMT
₹ 7.87 Lakhs
RXZ AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.39 Lakhs
RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.07 Lakhs
RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹ 8.99 Lakhs
RXT AMT
₹ 7.3 Lakhs
RXZ AMT
₹ 8.19 Lakhs
RXL MT
₹ 6.32 Lakhs
RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT
₹ 8.79 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Tata Tigor
On Tata tigor :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.15,000 + Get Exch…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XE & 5 more..
XE
₹ 5.39 Lakhs
XM
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
XZ
₹ 6.4 Lakhs
XMA
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
XZ Plus
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
XZA Plus
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Tata Tigor
On Tata tigor :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.20,000 + Get Exch…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XZ CNG & 2 more..
XZ CNG
₹ 7.7 Lakhs
XZ Plus CNG
₹ 8.3 Lakhs
XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG
₹ 8.42 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Tata Altroz
On Tata altroz :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.10,000 + Get Exc…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XE Petrol & 8 more..
XE Petrol
₹ 5.44 Lakhs
XT Petrol
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
XZ Petrol
₹ 7.59 Lakhs
XZ Plus Petrol
₹ 8.41 Lakhs
XZ i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 8.46 Lakhs
XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 8.72 Lakhs
XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition
₹ 8.71 Lakhs
XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 9.06 Lakhs
XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition
₹ 9.36 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Tata Altroz
On Tata altroz :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.15,000 + Get Exc…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on XE Rhytm Diesel & 4 more..
XE Rhytm Diesel
₹ 7.27 Lakhs
XM Plus Diesel
₹ 7.95 Lakhs
XT Diesel
₹ 8.19 Lakhs
XZ Diesel
₹ 8.79 Lakhs
xzplusdiese
Expired
View Complete Offer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Complete Offer" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city

Locate Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Kolhapur

See All
   

Sai Services

mapicon
Shivaji Udyamnagar, Near Parvati Multiplex,kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416001
phoneicon
+91 - 9172289824
   

Sai Service Nexa

mapicon
Old Pune Bangalore Road, Hotel Opal Building,kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416005
phoneicon
+91 - 7818052708
   

Sai Service

mapicon
Plot No S-6, Midc Shiroli,nh-4,opp.menon Pistons Ltd.,kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416122
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 7447755573
   

Kr Motors

mapicon
216/5, Besides Konduskar Petrol Pump,a/p Gokul Shirgaon,karveer,kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 416234
View More
phoneicon

Offers By Brand

View More Brands

Offers by City

Popular Cities with offers

Delhi
Kolkata
Ahmedabad
Mumbai
Chennai
Hyderabad
Pune
Bangalore

Choose Offers by Brand & City

Trending Cars

See All
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

₹ 19.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

₹ 8.53 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Complete Offer" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city