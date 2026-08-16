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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Car Discount Offers in Nashik
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We have Offers available on following models in Nashik
Citroen Basalt X
On Citroen Basalt X :- Get Additinal Benefits Up to Rs. 1,55…
Available in Nashik
Applicable on You 1.2 Petrol MT & 8 more..
You 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.55 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 11.57 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹ 12.62 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 12.82 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
₹ 13.89 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
₹ 12.84 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
₹ 14.11 Lakhs
Basalt xmax 12 turbo petrol mt dark edition
Expiring on 01 Sep
Seva Automotive Nexa
Nexa-Seva, Bosco Center,Gangapur Road,Nashik,, nashik, Maharashtra 422013
Automotive Manufacturer
P-I-12, MIDC AREA,AMBAD,OPP. AMBAD POST OFFICE,Nashik, nashik, Maharashtra 422010
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