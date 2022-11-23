Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Lexus Car > LS > Car Offers in Bangalore
Lexus Ls Car Discount Offers in Bangalore
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers in Bangalore
Honda Jazz
On Honda Jazz :- Discount on Car Exchange worth Rs. 10,000 +…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on V & 5 more..
V
₹ 7.48 Lakhs
VX
₹ 8.16 Lakhs
V CVT
₹ 8.54 Lakhs
ZX
₹ 8.8 Lakhs
VX CVT
₹ 9.16 Lakhs
ZX CVT
₹ 9.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.20,000 + Ge…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.15,000 + Ge…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq
On Skoda Kushaq :- Get Cash discount Upto Rs.25,000/- for HD…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Active 1.0 TSI MT & 7 more..
Active 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 12.8 Lakhs
Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.2 Lakhs
Style 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 14.6 Lakhs
Style 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 15.8 Lakhs
Style 1.5L TSI MT
₹ 16.2 Lakhs
Style 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 17.6 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar
On Mahindra Thar :- Exchange offer up to Rs. 15,000. *T&C Ap…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on AX 4-STR Convertible Petrol MT & 8 more..
AX 4-STR Convertible Petrol MT
₹ 12.79 Lakhs
LX 4-STR Hard Top Petrol MT
₹ 13.39 Lakhs
LX 4-STR Convertible Diesel MT
₹ 13.59 Lakhs
LX 4-STR Hard Top Diesel MT
₹ 13.69 Lakhs
LX 4-STR Convertible Petrol AT
₹ 14.79 Lakhs
LX 4-STR Hard Top Petrol AT
₹ 14.89 Lakhs
LX 4-STR Convertible Diesel AT
₹ 14.99 Lakhs
LX 4-STR Hard Top Diesel AT
₹ 15.09 Lakhs
Renault Kiger
On Renault Kiger :- Exchange benefit under r.e.li.v.e scrapp…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on RXE MT & 19 more..
RXE MT
₹ 5.45 Lakhs
RXL MT
₹ 6.32 Lakhs
RXT MT
₹ 6.8 Lakhs
RXT (O) MT
₹ 7.37 Lakhs
RXT AMT
₹ 7.3 Lakhs
RXT (O) MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.57 Lakhs
RXT (O) AMT
₹ 7.87 Lakhs
RXZ MT
₹ 7.69 Lakhs
RXT (O) AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.07 Lakhs
RXZ MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.89 Lakhs
RXT AMT
₹ 7.3 Lakhs
RXZ AMT
₹ 8.19 Lakhs
RXT 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹ 8.1 Lakhs
RXZ AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.39 Lakhs
RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT
₹ 8.79 Lakhs
RXZ 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹ 8.99 Lakhs
RXT Turbo CVT
₹ 8.6 Lakhs
RXT Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 8.8 Lakhs
RXZ Turbo CVT
₹ 9.55 Lakhs
RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.75 Lakhs
Honda Amaze
On Honda Amaze :- Cash Discount Upto ₹ 10 000 OR FOC Accesso…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on 1.2 S MT Petrol & 3 more..
1.2 S MT Petrol
₹ 7.16 Lakhs
1.2 S CVT Petrol
₹ 8.06 Lakhs
1.2 VX MT Petrol
₹ 8.22 Lakhs
1.2 VX CVT Petrol
₹ 9.05 Lakhs
Isuzu D-max
On Isuzu V-Cross :- Get Insurance AT Rs. 1 + up to 100% On-R…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT
V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT
₹ 24.49 Lakhs
Jeep Compass
On Jeep Compass :- Exchange Benefits of Rs. 50,000.*T&C's Ap…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Sport 1.4 Petrol & 13 more..
Sport 1.4 Petrol
₹ 17.19 Lakhs
Sport 2.0 Diesel
₹ 18.89 Lakhs
Sport 1.4 Petrol DCT
₹ 19.69 Lakhs
Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel
₹ 20.69 Lakhs
Longitude (O) 1.4 Petrol DCT
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel
₹ 22.69 Lakhs
80anniversary2diesel
Limited (O) 1.4 Petrol DCT
₹ 23.49 Lakhs
80 Anniversary 1.4 Petrol DCT
₹ 23.96 Lakhs
Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel
₹ 24.84 Lakhs
Model S (O) 1.4 Petrol DCT
₹ 25.64 Lakhs
Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel 4x4 AT
₹ 26.49 Lakhs
80 Anniversary 2.0 Diesel 4X4 AT
₹ 26.96 Lakhs
Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT
₹ 28.64 Lakhs
Renault Kwid
On Renault Kwid :- Benefit of Upto Rs.30,000 + Exchange bene…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on RXL 0.8 & 4 more..
RXL 0.8
₹ 4.37 Lakhs
RXL 1.0
₹ 4.54 Lakhs
CLIMBER 1.0 Option
₹ 5.12 Lakhs
RXT 1.0 AMT Option
₹ 5.3 Lakhs
CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option
₹ 5.51 Lakhs
Tata Harrier
On Tata Harrier :- Benefits up t…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on XE & 16 more..
XE
₹ 13.84 Lakhs
XM
₹ 15.15 Lakhs
XT
₹ 16.4 Lakhs
XMA
₹ 16.4 Lakhs
XT Plus Dark Edition
₹ 17.3 Lakhs
XZ
₹ 17.65 Lakhs
XZ Dual Tone
₹ 17.75 Lakhs
XTA Plus
₹ 19.14 Lakhs
XTA Plus Dark Edition
₹ 19.34 Lakhs
XZ Plus
₹ 18.9 Lakhs
XZA
₹ 18.95 Lakhs
XZ Plus Dark Edition
₹ 19.1 Lakhs
XZ Plus Dual Tone
₹ 19 Lakhs
XZA Dual Tone
₹ 19.05 Lakhs
XZA Plus Dark Edition
₹ 20.3 Lakhs
XZA Plus Dual Tone
₹ 20.2 Lakhs
XZA Plus Camo
₹ 20.82 Lakhs
Honda City-4th-generation
On Honda City 4th Generation :- Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on City SV Petrol & 1 more..
City SV Petrol
₹ 9.3 Lakhs
City V Petrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Tata Altroz
On Tata Altroz :- Benefits up to…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on XE Petrol & 14 more..
XE Petrol
₹ 5.44 Lakhs
XT Petrol
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
XZ Petrol
₹ 7.59 Lakhs
XT i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 7.94 Lakhs
XZ (O) Petrol
₹ 7.75 Lakhs
XM Plus Diesel
₹ 7.95 Lakhs
XZ Plus Petrol
₹ 8.41 Lakhs
XZ (O) i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 8.72 Lakhs
XZ i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 8.46 Lakhs
XT Diesel
₹ 8.19 Lakhs
XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition
₹ 8.71 Lakhs
XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol
₹ 9.06 Lakhs
XZ Diesel
₹ 8.79 Lakhs
XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition
₹ 9.36 Lakhs
XZ Plus Diesel
₹ 9.56 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia
On Skoda Slavia :- Get Cash discount Upto Rs.25,000/- for HD…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Active 1.0L TSI MT & 7 more..
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 12.39 Lakhs
Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Style Non Sunroof
₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Style 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Style 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 15.39 Lakhs
Style 1.5L TSI MT
₹ 18.93 Lakhs
Style 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 20.76 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo
On Mahindra Bolero Neo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. Rs. 30,000…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on N4 & 2 more..
N4
₹ 8.48 Lakhs
N10 (O)
₹ 10.69 Lakhs
N10
₹ 10 Lakhs
BMW X5
Buy Now The BMW 5 Series and Get Assured Buyback up to 55% +…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on xDrive40i M Sport
xDrive40i M Sport
₹ 87 Lakhs
BMW 5 Series
Buy Now The BMW 5 Series and Get Assured Buyback up to 55% +…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on 520d Luxury Line
520d Luxury Line
₹ 65 Lakhs
Tata Safari
On Tata Safari :- Benefits up to…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on XE & 19 more..
XE
₹ 14.99 Lakhs
XM
₹ 16.36 Lakhs
XMA
₹ 17.61 Lakhs
XT
₹ 17.81 Lakhs
XT Plus
₹ 18.61 Lakhs
XZ
₹ 19.51 Lakhs
XTA Plus
₹ 20.09 Lakhs
XZ Plus 6 STR
₹ 20.38 Lakhs
XZ Plus
₹ 20.35 Lakhs
XZ Plus Adventure
₹ 20.56 Lakhs
XZ Plus Gold
₹ 21.9 Lakhs
XZ Plus Gold 6 STR
₹ 21.9 Lakhs
XZA Plus Gold
₹ 23.18 Lakhs
XZA Plus Gold 6 STR
₹ 23.18 Lakhs
XZ Plus 6S Adventure New
₹ 20.71 Lakhs
XZ Plus Adventure New
₹ 20.86 Lakhs
XZA New
₹ 21.08 Lakhs
XZA Plus New
₹ 21.93 Lakhs
XZA Plus 6S Adventure New
₹ 21.99 Lakhs
XZA Plus Adventure New
₹ 22.14 Lakhs
Volkswagen Virtus
On Volkswagen Virtus :- Get Exchange Bonus Upto Rs.20,000 + …
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT & 5 more..
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 11.21 Lakh
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 12.97 Lakh
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 14.27 Lakh
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 14.41 Lakh
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 15.71 Lakh
GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG
₹ 17.91 Lakh
Mahindra Bolero
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 9,170 + Corpor…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on B4
B4
₹ 8.53 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero
On Mahindra Bolero :- Corporate Discount up to Rs. 3,000 + E…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on B6
B6
₹ 9.27 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero
On Mahindra Bolero :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 15,720 + Corpo…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on B6 Opt
B6 Opt
₹ 9.52 Lakhs
Hyundai Aura
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash discount of Rs.5,000 + Get Excha…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on E 1.2 Petrol & 5 more..
E 1.2 Petrol
₹ 5.92 Lakhs
S 1.2 Petrol
₹ 6.68 Lakhs
S 1.2 AMT Petrol
₹ 7.18 Lakhs
SX 1.2 Petrol
₹ 7.37 Lakhs
SX 1.2 (O) Petrol
₹ 7.93 Lakhs
SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol
₹ 8.12 Lakhs
Hyundai Aura
On Hyundai Aura :- Get Cash Discount of Rs.25,000 + Get Exch…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on S 1.2 CNG Petrol
S 1.2 CNG Petrol
₹ 7.44 Lakhs
Hyundai Kona Electric
On Hyundai Kona :- Benefits up t…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Premium & 1 more..
Premium
₹ 23.79 Lakhs
Premium Dual Tone
₹ 23.98 Lakhs
Mahindra Xuv300
On Mahindra XUV300 :- Get Benefits of Rs.29,000 + Get Exchan…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on 1.2 W8
1.2 W8
₹ 10.64 Lakhs
Mahindra Xuv300
On Mahindra XUV300 :- Get Benefits of Rs.3,100 + Get Exchang…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on 1.5 W6 AMT
1.5 W6 AMT
₹ 11.14 Lakhs
Mahindra Xuv300
On Mahindra XUV300 :- Get Benefits of Rs.22,500 + Get Exchan…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on 1.2 W8 (O) & 3 more..
1.2 W8 (O)
₹ 11.83 Lakhs
1.2 W8(O) Dual Tone
₹ 11.98 Lakhs
1.2 W8 (O) AMT
₹ 12.49 Lakhs
1.2 W8 (O) AMT Dual Tone
₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mahindra Xuv300
On Mahindra XUV300 :- Get Benefits of Rs.10,000 + Get Exchan…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on 1.5 W8
1.5 W8
₹ 11.84 Lakhs
Mahindra Xuv300
On Mahindra XUV300 :- Get Benefits of Rs.23,000 + Get Exchan…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on 1.5 W8 (O) & 3 more..
1.5 W8 (O)
₹ 12.64 Lakhs
1.5 W8(O) Dual Tone
₹ 12.79 Lakhs
1.5 W8 (O) AMT
₹ 13.31 Lakhs
1.5 W8 (O) AMT Dual Tone
₹ 13.46 Lakhs
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
Buy Now The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Get Assured Buyb…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on 320Ld Luxury Line
320Ld Luxury Line
₹ 52.5 Lakhs
Volkswagen Taigun
On Volkswagen Taigun :- Get Exchange Bonus Upto Rs.20,000 + …
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT & 6 more..
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 12.8 Lakhs
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 14.1 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 14.57 Lakhs
GT 1.5 TSI MT
₹ 15 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 15.91 Lakhs
GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Hyundai I20
On Hyundai i20 :- Benefits up to…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Sportz 1.5 MT Diesel & 15 more..
Sportz 1.5 MT Diesel
₹ 9 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹ 11.18 Lakhs
Sportz 1.0 Turbo IMT
₹ 8.8 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.5 MT Diesel Dual Tone
₹ 10.75 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 MT
₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Asta 1.0 Turbo IMT Dual Tone
₹ 10.05 Lakhs
Asta 1.0 Turbo IMT
₹ 9.9 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 MT
₹ 6.8 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 IVT
₹ 8.6 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.5 MT Diesel
₹ 10.6 Lakhs
Asta 1.2 MT
₹ 8.7 Lakhs
Magna 1.5 MT Diesel
₹ 8.2 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 MT
₹ 9.2 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
₹ 11.33 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.75 Lakhs
Applicable on XE & 5 more..
XE
₹ 5.39 Lakhs
XM
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
XZ
₹ 6.4 Lakhs
XMA
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
XZ Plus
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
XZA Plus
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Applicable on XZ CNG & 2 more..
XZ CNG
₹ 7.7 Lakhs
XZ Plus CNG
₹ 8.3 Lakhs
XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG
₹ 8.42 Lakhs
Applicable on XE & 7 more..
XE
₹ 4.7 Lakhs
XT (O)
₹ 5.5 Lakhs
XT
₹ 5.34 Lakhs
XTA
₹ 6.15 Lakhs
XZ Plus
₹ 6.13 Lakhs
XZ Plus Dual Tone
₹ 6.24 Lakhs
XZA Plus
₹ 6.63 Lakhs
XZA Plus Dual Tone
₹ 6.74 Lakhs
Applicable on XZ Plus CNG & 4 more..
XZ Plus CNG
₹ 7.53 Lakhs
XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone
₹ 7.65 Lakhs
XE CNG
₹ 6.1 Lakhs
XM CNG
₹ 6.4 Lakhs
XT CNG
₹ 6.7 Lakhs
Renault Triber
On Renault Triber :- Benefit of Upto Rs.35,000 + Max exchang…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on RXE & 7 more..
RXE
₹ 5.12 Lakhs
RXL
₹ 5.89 Lakhs
RXT
₹ 6.39 Lakhs
RXT EASY-R AMT
₹ 6.79 Lakhs
RXZ
₹ 6.95 Lakhs
RXZ Dual Tone
₹ 7.32 Lakhs
RXZ EASY-R AMT
₹ 7.34 Lakhs
RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone
₹ 7.82 Lakhs
Nissan Kicks
On Nissan Kicks:- Cash Discount Upto Rs.18,000 + Exchange bo…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on XL 1.5 & 1 more..
XL 1.5
₹ 9.5 Lakhs
XV 1.5
₹ 10 Lakhs
Nissan Kicks
On Nissan Kicks:- Cash Discount Upto Rs.19,000 + Exchange bo…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on XV Turbo 1.3 & 5 more..
XV Turbo 1.3
₹ 11.85 Lakhs
XV Pre Turbo 1.3
₹ 12.65 Lakhs
XV Turbo 1.3 CVT
₹ 13.45 Lakhs
XV Pre (O) Turbo 1.3
₹ 13.7 Lakhs
XV Pre (O) Turbo 1.3 Dual Tone
₹ 13.9 Lakhs
XV Pre Turbo 1.3 CVT
₹ 14.15 Lakhs
Honda Wr-v
On Honda WR-V :- Cash Discount Upto Rs. 30,000 OR FOC Access…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on SV MT Petrol & 1 more..
SV MT Petrol
₹ 8.66 Lakhs
VX MT Petrol
₹ 9.76 Lakhs
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios :- Benefits up to Rs. 48,000.*T&C'…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT & 10 more..
Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 5.19 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 6 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 6.58 Lakhs
Magna AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 6.57 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT Dual Tone
₹ 6.88 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 Kappa VTVT CNG
₹ 6.8 Lakhs
Sportz AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 7.18 Lakhs
Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 7.33 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT CNG
₹ 7.33 Lakhs
Sportz 1.0 Turbo GDi
₹ 7.81 Lakhs
Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 7.81 Lakhs
Honda All New City
On Honda City :- Cash Discount upto Rs. 30,000 OR FOC Access…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on V Petrol & 2 more..
V Petrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
VX Petrol
₹ 12.62 Lakhs
ZX Petrol
₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Honda All New City
On Honda City :- Discount on Car Exchange worth Rs. 20,000 +…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on V CVT Petrol & 2 more..
V CVT Petrol
₹ 12.56 Lakhs
VX CVT Petrol
₹ 13.92 Lakhs
ZX CVT Petrol
₹ 14.91 Lakhs
Lexus Bangalore
Skav909, No:9/1,richmond Circle,bangalore,, Bangalore, Karnataka 560001
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending CarsSee All
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra XUV700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.35 Lakhs*Onwards