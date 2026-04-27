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Kawasaki Ninja H2 Sx Bike Discount Offers in Delhi

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Kawasaki Ninja 650
Bring Home Kawasaki Ninja 650: Get a discount of Rs.20,000/-…
Available in Delhi
Applicable on STD (2026)
STD (2026)
₹ 7.91 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 May
View Complete Offer

Kawasaki Ninja Zx-10r
Bring Home Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Get a discount of Rs.2,89,…
Available in Delhi
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 20.79 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 May
View Complete Offer

Kawasaki Versys X 300
Bring Home Kawasaki Versys X 300 : Get a discount of Rs.20,0…
Available in Delhi
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 3.49 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 May
View Complete Offer

Kawasaki Z650rs
Bring Home Kawasaki Z 650 RS : Get a discount of Rs.34,000/-…
Available in Delhi
Applicable on STD (2026)
STD (2026)
₹ 7.83 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 May
View Complete Offer

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Extreme Automobiles

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B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina,, Delhi 110028, delhi, Delhi 110028
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+91 - 8448989645
   

Aurum Automobiles

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D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074, delhi, Delhi 110074
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+91 - 7065334334

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