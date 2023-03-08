Women's day special: How to make riding more fun

Indian two-wheeler market is the biggest in the world, and a large chunk of this is attributed to scooters. When it comes to consumer demography, a large number of scooter riders are young women across metro cities as well as in lower-tier cities and rural areas as well. No wonder the women riders account for a large number of the total two-wheeler riding population across India.

On International Women's Day, here is an article stating a few tips and tricks for women riders to make riding more fun.

Invest in riding gear

It is commonly perceived that riding gear is required for those riders who ride sportbikes or on highways. However, that is just a myth. All the riders should wear riding gear as it is not for style but for one's safety. Riding gear is basically protective gear comprising a jacket, knee guard, elbow guard, gloves, riding shoes etc. Riding gear can be purchased online or offline. A good set of riding gear can cost a buyer around ₹15,000. There are mesh riding jackets that can be comfortable during summer, while in winter, a riding jacket and gloves ensure an extra layer of protection against the cold. If you are riding during the monsoon, consider investing in waterproof gear to ensure you are not wet despite riding in the rain.

Always wear a helmet

A helmet may be uncomfortable for many riders during summer, but remember, it is the first line of defence for the two-wheeler riders in case of a mishap. Many riders invest in cheap local helmets to avoid police hassle. However, that offers no protection to the rider's head at all. Hence, always invest in good quality branded helmets which may seem a bit costly for your pocket but will offer enhanced protection. If you feel uncomfortable wearing a helmet during summer, consider buying a ventilated helmet that will allow air in and out and provide better comfort.

Buy a smartphone mount

Many two-wheeler riders rely on a navigation app while riding. However, it is uncomfortable and dangerous to check the mobile while riding. Instead, buy and fit a smartphone mount on your two-wheeler. This will help you to mount the smartphone, allowing access to the features and navigation. There are waterproof smartphone mounts available online and offline.

Buy a backpack with a rain cover

If you love to ride for long range and don't care about rain, invest in a good backpack with a rain cover. While the backpack will allow you to carry a host of things in it, a rain cover will ensure the bag is not wet even during heavy rain.

