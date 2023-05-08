Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home How-to Why Driving With An Almost Empty Tank Should Be Strictly Avoided. How It Affects The Car

Why driving with an almost empty tank should be strictly avoided. Key reasons

Seeing the fuel gauge needle of your vehicle hitting the 'Full' mark brings a real feeling of satisfaction and relief to many drivers, especially when he or she has been driving around on an almost empty fuel tank. Usually, the majority of us visit refuelling stations with our car whenever the fuel gauge needle is near the Empty sign. However, there are many people out there who ignore the warning light on the dashboard when there is a short amount of fuel left in the tank. In many cases, they try to squeeze out every last drop to maximise their mileage.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 May 2023, 12:07 PM
Follow us on:
Trying to maximize your mileage between refuelling stops by driving with an almost empty tank can be detrimental to the vehicle.

Modern vehicles come with a range indicator giving us an idea of how far the car can travel with the remaining fuel in the tank. But, this information can not be blindly trusted as it can be erratic at times. The numbers always don't tell accurate information as well. Hence, it is advisable not to drive with an almost empty tank. Also, doing so can put pressure on the vehicle's engine.

Also Read : Own a manual car? Here's what you should not do with it: Key tips

Shop Now
31% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 257 Rs. 375
10% OFF
Maple Car Care One time Shot Clima Fresh AC Disinfectant Spray for Instant Maintenance Cleans Coil, Fan Blades & Re-useable one time Shot (100ml)
Rs. 450 Rs. 500
53% OFF
Careflection Premium 30ML Super Vehicle Scratch Repair Agent 10H Ceramic Coating Anti-Scratch Polish Liquid Glass Paint Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing with Sponge for Automobiles, Cars & Motorcycles ( 30 ML )
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,499
57% OFF
LandVK Microfiber 350 GSM Car Cleaning Cloths: The Ultimate Solution for Effortless Car Care and Maintenance, Grey, 40cm x 40cm, 3 Pcs
Rs. 259 Rs. 599
69% OFF
Anti-Scratch Vehicle 9H Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint complete Super Shine Repair Agent Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for all Auto mobiles, Cars & Motorcycles multi needs (30ML + kit)
Rs. 471 Rs. 1,499
53% OFF
Digital Craft Variable Speed Car Polisher 180mm Car Care Polisher Car Sanding Machine Car M14 Wax Electric Sander Vehicle Polisher (180 inch)
Rs. 4,695 Rs. 9,999
36% OFF
3M Car Care Glass Cleaner, 500ml
Rs. 299 Rs. 467
13% OFF
NOBLE AUTO CARE Snow Foam Car Wash Shampoo - Bike Wash Shampoo Concentrate 500 mL - pH Balanced, Extra Shine for All kinds of Vehicles
Rs. 260 Rs. 299
53% OFF
Careflection 10H Ceramic Coating Premium Anti-Scratch Vehicle Super Scratch Repair Agent Polish Liquid Glass Paint Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for Automobiles Cars & Motorcycles(30 ML with Sponge)
Rs. 473 Rs. 999
30% OFF
Super 5M Car Care S5MCC001A Car Washing shampoos 600 ML (PACK OF 2)
Rs. 348 Rs. 499

Here are a few reasons why driving with an almost empty fuel tank could be detrimental to your vehicle.

Fuel pump could be damaged

Petrol or diesel in the fuel tank acts like insulation and a lubricant for the fuel pump as the fuel flows around it. If there is not enough fuel in the fuel tank, the fuel pump doesn't receive an adequate level of lubrication as it requires. If you continue to drive while being low on fuel consistently, the fuel pump could be damaged prematurely by overheating. Also, long-term exposure to air could lead to early deterioration of the fuel pump.

Tank sludge may enter engine

Fuel usually contains many contaminants that usually settle in the bottom of the tank and turn into sludge over time. If the vehicle is running low on fuel, there is a high risk that the sludge will be sucked up by the fuel pump and carried to the engine. This could cause serious damage to the engine by clogging up the injectors and fuel filters. Also, it would result in poor fuel economy and rough engine operation.

Vehicle may stall

A car running on low fuel may face a sudden loss of power due to running out of fuel, resulting in immobility. This could be seriously troublesome on a busy road or on a highway. Also, it could be dangerous as the engine would cut out, and the vehicle will lose the power steering and power brakes control.

Why you shouldn't drive on low fuel
Step 1 :

Fuel pump could be damaged

Step 2 :

Tank sludge may enter engine

Step 3 :

Vehicle may stall

First Published Date: 08 May 2023, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS