Should you get anti-rust coating done on your vehicle? Why or why not

As a car owner, you undoubtedly spend a lot of time thinking about how to keep your vehicle in good shape, whether that means following car care recommendations or detailing the interior on a regular basis. However, your vehicle's underbelly may be out of sight and mind. The vehicle’s undercarriage needs care and upkeep as it is vulnerable to dirt and road debris. This traps moisture and oxygen, causing rust to form on exposed metal. The undercarriage is also exposed to road treatments as well as weather elements, which can speed up corrosion.
Undercoating protects against these elements. This means you can save money on repairs and paint retouching while still maintaining the value of your vehicle over time. Undercoating is a protective layer applied all over your vehicle's undercarriage. This creates a barrier between exposed metal and road salt, filth, and grime, preventing rust. Because the undercoating protects the metal from moisture and air, no rust may develop.
It is not always necessary to go through the entire process of undercoating your vehicle. The question of whether you should go for it or avoid it altogether largely depends on a variety of factors such as your geographical location, road conditions, as well as the car’s manufacturing process. To help simplify this decision, here is a quick guide on anti-rust coating:
Car manufacturers are increasingly using rust-resistant materials such as aluminium or plastic instead of traditional steel, which rusts more easily. Because today's vehicles feature corrosion protection from the factory, you may eventually conclude that this additional treatment is redundant for your needs.
If your car is made with galvanised steel, which is a special zinc-iron alloy, you may not need to go out of your way and get anti-rust coating of any sort. Modern cars offer better protection against corrosion and often do not require additional undercoating. If you own a vintage car or just a regular old car, you will benefit from additional protection. If you live in a relatively moderate climate with infrequent rainfall or snowfall or if you rarely drive in harsh weather conditions, anti-rust coating may be unnecessary.
Rust proofing, also known as rust protection, is the process of applying protective wax to certain rust-prone areas of a car. Rust proofing is commonly applied to the fenders, tailgate, and body panels.
Undercoating is a spray-on application for the underbelly of a car. There are a variety of materials available for undercoating. This process gives a more thorough protection for your car than rust proofing.
If your car needs undercoating, it is important to the right kind of coating that is appropriate for the metal and the intended use case. When it comes to choosing the right type of anti-rust coating, the decision depends on factors such as the regional weather and general environmental conditions, the type of metal on your car, and the required level of protection.
Rubberised undercoating provides sound-deadening properties and dries off to a soft finish. It is easily removable and can be painted on by a professional. Wax-based undercoating is the most affordable option as well as the quickest. It offers basic protection against corrosion but will need to be reapplied frequently.
A polyurethane sealant has a paint-like finish and offers a high level of protection in harsh climate conditions. This process of undercoating does require a lot of prep, which includes sanding and primer.
Oil-based coating can be used on any surface, even those with rust, but must be reapplied every year.
Asphalt-based undercoating is generally reserved for large vehicles such as trucks. It is the thickest type of undercoating and ends up reducing road noise. It does require a professional for the application.