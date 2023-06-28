Copyright © HT Media Limited
Heavy rain lashes Delhi: Best 5 hacks to keep your bike safe

With the monsoon has arrived across India, heavy rain has lashed several parts of Delhi. While providing much-needed relief after relentless heat waves that swept over the national capital region for the last few weeks, the heavy rain also brought worry for many people, especially people who own cars and bikes and commute daily on those. The heavy rain often translates to bad road conditions, water logging, traffic congestion etc.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 10:37 AM
Like cars, motorcycles and scooters too demand some extra care during monsoon.

Besides the abovementioned problems, monsoon brings excitement for motorcyclists, as it is a great time for riding and enjoying nature. However, just like cars, two-wheelers including motorcycles and scooters too require some extra care during monsoon. The two-wheelers are also built with metal and plastic and numerous moving parts, just like cars. To keep these two-wheeled machines in perfect condition and properly functioning during monsoon, you should follow some easy hacks.

Also Read : Monsoon is finally here; Mumbai braces for heavy rain. Top tips for safe driving

Here are some easy hacks to follow to keep your bike safe during monsoon.

Follow regular maintenance schedule

Regular maintenance is the most important practice to keep your motorcycle in perfect shape. If you service your motorcycle timely, it doesn't take much time for inspection. Hence, always follow the route maintenance schedule as recommended by the manufacturer, especially when you are planning to take out the machine on the road during monsoon.

Park it in a shade or cover it

Unlike cars, two-wheelers are automatically exposed to various elements of weather, because of their design. Nobody likes to sit on a wet seat. Also, if you are keeping the bike in open during rain, water gets deposited in various parts, which can lead to long-term issues like rusting and electric failures. Hence, always try to park the bike under a shade and if that is not possible, at least keep it covered.

Get a bodywork protection

The majority of modern bikes come with fibre bodywork, which protects the body from rainwater's harsh elements. However, some motorcycles and scooters still use metal bodywork. Hence, to ensure additional protection for them, it is best to use Teflon coating on the metal panels. Also, the metal main frame can be protected for a prolonged period by using an anti-rust protective layer.

Examine tyre treads and inflation

During monsoons, roads remain slippery. Hence, it is very important to keep the tyres in proper shape. Examine the tyre treads thoroughly more often to ensure they can offer better grip on the road. Also, make sure the tyres are properly inflated, as per the OEM recommendations.

Check the brakes regularly

Brakes are the first line of defence in case of any mishap, and during monsoon, the chances of mishap for a two-wheeler increase naturally. Hence, always check the brakes if they are in good condition and if they are working properly offering optimum braking performance. Both the drum and disc brakes are affected by rainwater and lose their efficiency. Hence, it is best to check the brakes every time you take the motorcycle out on the road.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: bike care bike maintenance
