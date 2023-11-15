How to know your car radiator needs a flush: Key signs

A car needs some basic regular maintenance to function properly. Many of these can be performed at home by the owner or driver himself or herself, while some require professional help. One of the key maintenance work that is essential for the smooth functioning of a car is flushing the radiator. The car radiator plays a crucial role in keeping the temperature of the engine in check.

A radiator is positioned right behind the front grille of a car and in front of the engine. The radiator is a key component of the engine's cooling system. Its main role is to disperse a mix of antifreeze and water throughout the fins, which helps release some of the engine's heat while taking in cool air before continuing to pass the rest of the engine. In this process, the radiator often gets clogged.

A radiator flush is also known as a coolant flush. It is a concoction of chemicals used for cleaning a car radiator. A radiator flush involves running several litres of water and new coolant through the cooling system to get rid of all the old coolant along with the contaminants that may have built up over time. Flushing a radiator removes dirt, rust, contaminants, and particles that can clog the radiator or the entire cooling system of the engine. Some of the benefits of flushing a car's radiator include the removal of scale deposits and rust, lubrication of the water pump, removal of contaminants, protection of the cooling system against foam and rust, purging of the old anti-freeze and extending the engine's life.

Engine overheating

One of the key signs that tell you that your car's radiator needs flush is engine overheating. If the engine is often overheating but the coolant level is intact, this means the coolant is contaminated or the radiator is not properly functioning. In such cases, get the radiator flushed.

Coolant leakage

A coolant leakage from your car can be a sign that the vehicle is in dire need of a radiator flush. Contamination and debris deposited in the cooling system can cause the radiator to run under high pressure, which can compromise a coolant hose or an inlet or outlet.

Contaminated coolant

Coolant contamination can be checked visually by opening the coolant inlet cap. This contamination can happen if the owners forget to flush out old coolant and keep topping up the coolant reservoir. This results in scaling and rust build-up, which contaminates the coolant. Check the coolant colour to be sure if it is contaminated or not. The colour should be either green or red. If the colour is murky brown it is time for a radiator flush.

Sweet odour from engine bay

If the engine bay emits a sweet odour, it means coolant is leaking inside the engine. Burning coolant can smell like maple syrup. Even if you are getting a slight smell of coolant burning in the engine, it is time for an immediate radiator flush.

