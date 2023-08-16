How to drive safely on high mountain roads. Life-saving tips

Driving in hills and mountains can be one of the best memories of a lifetime, as every hilly region has spectacularly scenic sights. Adding to that, the pleasant chilly atmosphere itself is enough to make people pack up and embark on a road trip. However, one thing must be remembered that driving on hills demands separate etiquette, which is totally different from driving in plain.

Driving in the hills and mountains is a totally different ball game than driving in plain areas. Not following such rules of driving in the hills can be fatal for you or the other drivers as well. Sadly, the majority of the drivers who go to hills from plain areas are unaware of these rules. Hence, it often results in disastrous outcomes in the form of fatal accidents.

Here are some very crucial tips to follow while driving in hills or mountains.

Don't overtake

Overtaking in the hills is very tricky and should be avoided. In case, you need to do it in some extreme cases, ensure to do it with at most caution. Also, make sure not to attempt overtaking in the middle of turns. Always wait for longer and wider straight sections.

Drive in the correct gear

Driving in the correct gear is the trick while driving in the hills. While moving uphill, gravity is against you and makes the car go slower. Hence, stay in the lower gear where torque output is maximum. While driving in a downhill section, drive in higher gears and drive slow. Also, ensure to use braking as and when necessary.

Don't drive in neutral on downhill

While driving in the downhill section of a hilly region, often many drivers opt for driving in neutral and coasting. However, this could be highly dangerous as gears act as speed modifiers and give you an extra bit of stopping power when necessary. Besides that driving in this manner impacts the vehicle's gearbox and powertrain negatively.

Check road signs carefully

You may not check the road signs that carefully while driving on the plain region, but in the hills, they can be highly informative and life-saving. They provide you with all the important communications about the road ahead. Hilly roads can be narrow, unpredictable and dangerous. Road signs tell the tale to the drivers, enabling them to drive safely and cautiously.

How to drive safely on mountain roads Step 1 : Avoid overtaking unless it is absolutely necessary Step 2 : Always drive in the correct gear Step 3 : Avoid driving in neutral while in downhill Step 4 : Check road signs carefully

