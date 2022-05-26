How to drive cool in summer heat? Top 5 tips

A few simple steps can save you from driving the car in a heated cabin during this summer heat.

India is witnessing an unprecedented heatwave this summer, with the national capital recording 49 degrees celsius temperature. The heat is so immense, that even air conditioning in homes is not always capable to control it properly. People who have to go out and use their cars for commuting, too face similar troubles, when the car AC seems to be not working properly at an optimum level.

(Also Read: How to fix dashboard lights that won't light)

Here are some tips to follow to drive cool in the summer heat.

Check your car AC and change coolant if required

The first thing you should check is the performance of your car's air conditioning. If it is not performing optimally, try changing the coolant for the AC.

Change engine coolant

Engines usually get overheated quickly in case, there is insufficient coolant in the radiator. In such a situation, smoke can come out from the bonnet. Overheated engine results in overall heat surging inside the cabin as well. It is always best to check the coolant before the summer and top up if required.

Keep windows slightly down when parked

To avoid the car's cabin from being heated, keep the car windows slightly down, which will allow air to pass through the cabin and normalize temperature inside.

Try to park under a shade

It may be difficult to find a shadowy parking spot. Still, if possible, try parking the car under a shade, which will keep temperatures slightly down inside the cabin.

Don't leave kids or animals inside a parked car

Never leave children or animals unattended inside a parked car. Temperatures inside a parked car can rise significantly very quickly.

How to drive cool in summer heat Step 1 : Check your car AC and change coolant if required Step 2 : Change engine coolant Step 3 : Keep windows slightly down when parked Step 4 : Try to park under a shade Step 5 : Don't leave kids or animals inside a parked car

First Published Date: