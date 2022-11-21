How to defog your car's windshield: Follow these steps

During monsoons and winter, it is very common for the car windshield to fog. It becomes problematic to see outside from a foggy windshield. It is annoying and can become a safety hazard as well, as you lose visibility. What causes the fogging on the windshield is the difference between humidity and temperature inside and outside the car. In addition to the cold glass, the exterior's contact with the interior temperature also leads to fogging on the windshield. Whenever the outside air comes into contact with the car windshield, it emits steam and results in condensation. If the AC inside the car is on, the difference between the cabin and outside temperatures becomes wider and fogging gets stronger. This issue can be resolved using the car AC. Here are some simple steps to follow to defog your car windshield using the in-car AC and other methods.

Increase AC temperature

Increasing the AC temperature inside the car's cabin is one way to defog the windshield. It results in warm air blowing inside the cabin and hitting the windshield, raising its temperature. This can be done by using the car's heater and defogging vents on the bottom of the windshield It is a perfect method to remove the outside glass condensation under humid climate conditions, especially during monsoons.

Open a window for a little bit

In case the outside humidity is lower than the cabin of the car, it means the occupants inside are releasing excess water and moisture. This eventually increases the water content inside the cabin, which can be reduced by opening one or multiple car windows for a little while. Doing this will allow the outside air to circulate freely inside the car, and quickly reduce the dew point inside the car cabin and allow the fogginess on the windshield to dissipate.

Use AC as a dehumidifier

The AC inside the car cabin can be used as a dehumidifier. The majority of modern cars come with climate controls, and this allows the AC systems to turn on automatically when you switch to defrost settings. If you want warm air inside the cabin, the AC will dehumidify the interior air first and then warm it up by blowing the warm air from the heater. If you turn on AC and set it in cooling mode, the cold air application on the windshield will result in slow moisture elimination, as cold air cannot hold as much water as warm air.

Use engine temperature

Make sure the engine temperature is around 90 degrees celsius. This will allow the car's windshield to defog quickly and properly. Combined with the engine temperature it becomes easier for the air conditioning system to defog the windscreen faster. Make sure you do not wipe the mist off the windshield, as it will reduce the visibility by making the glass dirty and streaky.

